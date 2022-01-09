Covid: Chester FC and Welsh government 'rule break' talks continue
Talks between Chester FC and the Welsh government are to set to continue on Monday amid claims the club broke Covid rules.
Chester, whose Bumpers Lane home straddles the England and Wales border, staged two home games over Christmas.
The Welsh government said the club was subject to Wales' Covid rules, which effectively ban crowds from matches.
However, club bosses have said they could go bust if fans are barred from the stadium.
The club has been warned by North Wales Police and Flintshire council about playing further home matches with crowds in the stadium, but bosses have said the financial implications of this would be massive, and asked all involved to use "common sense".
Since rules capping the number of spectators at events in Wales took effect on 26 December, Chester have hosted two home fixtures at Bumpers Lane - against AFC Telford and AFC Fylde - both in front of 2,000-plus crowds.
The club had insisted it had been told it was not eligible for financial support - from the £3m available for clubs in Wales impacted by fan restrictions - as it was an English club, but the Welsh government has insisted it was, adding: "As a club based in Wales, Chester FC would be eligible for support."
The club had said it was an English club, playing in an English league, and so would expect that English rules would apply.
On Sunday Welsh secretary Simon Hart waded into the row.
He said: "Don't understand the confusion with Chester FC & whether they fall foul of Welsh gov Covid rules.
"They're in the English league, under Cheshire W & Chester Council, policed by Cheshire Constabulary.
"They don't even receive Welsh gov financial aid. Any chance of some common sense?"
Before the pandemic club chairman, Andy Morris, said the significance of the stadium's unique location had been regarded as little more than the answer to a common quiz question.
On Saturday he said ground's location was no longer a joke and "had become a very real problem".
It is not the first time the club has been bogged down by Covid rules.
In October 2020 a cinema event was held close to the club, but ran into issues as the club's toilets were on the Welsh side of the border, where a firebreak lockdown was taking place.