Ebbw Vale: Quad biker, 25, dies on cycle path
A 25-year-old quad biker has died after being found unresponsive on a cycle path.
He was found on the path between Beaufort and Nantyglo in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, on Saturday afternoon, said Gwent Police.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, but the force is compiling a report for the coroner and has appealed for witnesses.
The man's next of kin have been informed.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage from Canterbury Road in Beaufort from between 17:00-18:00 GMT.
They attended the scene with personnel from Wales Air Ambulance, Welsh Ambulance Service and a doctor from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS).
