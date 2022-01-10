Deforestation: Aberystwyth Uni satellite maps show global impact
Maps showing the extent of global deforestation from space have been made to help save the planet.
Aberystwyth University scientists used satellite data to make images showing how the world's forests have changed in the last decade.
The maps highlight the impact of chopping down trees in places like the Amazon.
They also show the effect of bush fires in Australia and larch disease in the UK.
The work is being published as part of a European Space Agency project run by the Aberystwyth team.
Trees are considered vital in the fight against climate change as they soak up carbon dioxide and store it in their trunks, branches and roots.
The scientists said their research would allow the estimation of global carbon stocks.
The maps are set to be published online and exhibited at Machynlleth's Centre for Alternative Technology.
Prof Richard Lucas, of Aberystwyth University's earth observation group, said the information should be used "to prevent further losses of forest integrity".
He said: "We are ensuring this data becomes available to all interested and relevant stakeholders, including the public, to inform and drive proactive responses."
The team's work was showcased at Glasgow's COP26 climate summit where over 100 countries signed a pledge to try and end deforestation by 2030.
Aberystwyth University's Heather Kay said the team's data would "provide key information on whether these targets are being met".