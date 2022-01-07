Wrexham: Luke Williams jailed for killing Karl Saffy
- Published
A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of a grandfather.
Luke Daniel Williams, 24, from Penycae, Wrexham, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Karl Saffy.
Mr Saffy, 57, died in hospital on 23 August 2021, after being attacked at an address in Cristionydd, Penycae.
His family previously said the "dearly loved" husband, father, brother and taid would be "sadly missed by many".
They added that he was the centre of family life and his relatives were "heartbroken following the tragic loss of his life".
North Wales Police welcomed the sentence given to Williams by Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court.
Det Ch Insp Alun Oldfield said: "Our heartfelt condolences remain with the family and friends of Mr Saffy at this incredibly difficult time.
"Although Williams will now have to face up to his actions in prison, no sentence can compensate for the loss of life and distress he has caused."