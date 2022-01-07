Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed
A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month.
He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt Lake car park just before midnight on 23 June last year.
George, 27, was drinking with friends and taking cocaine before he hit Mr Chinnock, who was a total stranger.
Judge Michael Fitton QC said George "delivered a punch to the face for no good reason and, in your intoxicated state, hit him hard enough to set in chain the consequences" that caused a severe bleed to the brain.
George left his friends to approach Mr Chinnock, whom he heard shouting in the car park, before punching him full in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head.
The judge told Cardiff Crown Court he rejected "entirely" George's account that Mr Chinnock posed a threat.
After hitting Mr Chinnock, George fled and took a taxi home, telling the cabbie he had given someone a "slap".
His friends stayed with Mr Chinnock and administered first aid until police and paramedics arrived.
Mr Chinnock died in hospital two days later.
The judge branded George's conduct "not just cowardly but morally despicable".
In a personal impact statement, Mr Chinnock's sister, Tracy Rees, said his death left a "massive void in my life, my parents' lives and wider family members".
Ms Rees said she struggled to understand the circumstances of his death.
Her father, the court heard, had been "haunted" by having to take the decision to switch off her brother's life support system.