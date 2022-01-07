Milford Haven: Investigation into 'drag racing' police cars
- Published
An investigation is underway after it was alleged two police cars were "drag racing" in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a complaint after officers attended an incident on the Mount Estate, Milford Haven at 15:45 GMT on 31 December.
Ben Phillips captured a clip which appears to show two cars lining up on Woodland Drive, before they then take off at the same time.
Mr Phillips said the officers were "drag racing in a built-up 30mph area".
"They had been called to an incident on the estate, before reversing out side-by-side. They spoke for 15 seconds then took off side-by-side," Mr Phillips, 28, said.
"I went down and said to a sergeant 'it's one law for you, one law for everyone else'. It's a 30mph area, with lots of children around."
Mr Phillips captured the incident through CCTV footage he has at his first floor flat.
A force spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a complaint following their attendance at an incident in Milford Haven, at approximately 15:45 on Friday, 31 December 2021.
"We have been in liaison with the parties involved and this matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department for their consideration."