Cardiff bus driver found not guilty over motorcyclist's death
- Published
A bus driver has been found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after a crash with a motorcyclist.
The bus driven by Charles Debreau, 65, from Pentwyn, Cardiff, was in collision with motorcyclist Michael Clark in Cardiff Bay last April.
Mr Clark, 34, from Canton, had been travelling at two and a half times the legal speed limit under the influence of cocaine and died at the scene.
Mr Debreau told a jury he did not see or hear the motorbike before the crash.
PC James Littlewood, from the forensic collision investigation unit, had told Cardiff Crown Court Mr Clark was driving a KTM RC8, which is marketed as a super-bike with a sports exhaust and would be louder than a car.
The officer said the investigation revealed the bike and tyres were in good condition and there were no problems with the grip on the road.
He added there was very extensive damage to the bike after the collision, while the bus was damaged at the front.
PC Littlewood also explained how the speed of the bike was calculated using CCTV: "The stills are analysed between the time the CCTV images were taken and it put the bike travelling between 70 to 76mph. He would have had no chance of stopping in time at that speed."
Toxicology tests showed Mr Clark had cocaine in his bloodstream.
Mr Debreau had been driving buses since 2004 and was driving along James Street at the time of the incident, which is a straight stretch of road with visibility of 200m from the junction with Adelaide Street.
The collision happened as Mr Clark was travelling in the opposite direction along James Street and the bus was turning right into Adelaide Street.
The prosecution had said this was a route he would have driven "thousands of times" and "familiarity breeds contempt and he was on auto pilot".
But James Coutts, defending, told the court: "It could take between eight to 10 seconds, because of the length of the bus, to complete the turn. And with the bike covering 31m a second, and the top of James Street is 200m away, the motorbike could cover the visible distance in around six seconds."
Mr Coutts added: "As PC Littlewood told the court, if Mr Clark would have been travelling at the speed limit the bus could have completed the turn safely, but he was driving at excessive speeds, under the influence of cocaine and not in the best visibility with the sun setting."