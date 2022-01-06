Covid: Staff sickness closes four midwife-led birthing units
Staff sickness and self-isolation has forced the closure of four midwife-led birthing units for the next 11 days.
Units at Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale, and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Caerphilly, will close until 17 January.
Expectant mothers will be redirected to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran.
Aneurin Bevan health board said a small number of pregnant women were affected.
The health board has apologised but said the decision was to ensure the safety of women and their unborn babies.
A health board spokesperson said: "We are currently seeing increased staff absence due to sickness and self-isolation in our midwifery services.
"To ensure the safety of expectant mothers and their babies, we have taken the decision to temporarily cease births at our midwife-led birthing areas in Royal Gwent Hospital, Nevill Hall Hospital, Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.
"For the small number of women who are planning a home birth this will be assessed on a case by case basis, in line with assessment of daily staffing.
"This arrangement will allow us to redeploy midwives to the Grange University Hospital where all births will temporarily be directed."
The maternity unit at the Grange University Hospital has an obstetrics unit, midwifery-led unit, birth pool, low lighting, birthing balls and equipment to enhance physiological birth, the board added.
The three affected units are due to reopen from 08:00 GMT on 17 January.