Covid in Wales: Current restrictions to stay in place
There will be no changes to the current Covid restrictions in Wales, the first minister has confirmed.
Mark Drakeford warned of a "difficult month ahead" with more than 2,200 cases per 100,000 people in Wales.
Since Boxing Day, in response to Omicron, restrictions have been in place on hospitality, nightclubs have been shut and large sporting events must be played behind closed doors.
"We must be prepared for cases to rise even higher," Mr Drakeford said.
No more than six people are currently allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales and two-metre social distancing rules apply to public places.
Licensed premises must offer table service only, face masks have to be worn and contact tracing details collected.
Outdoor events are limited to 50 people, with 30 indoors and people must work from home if they can.
A difficult month ahead
Announcing the outcome of the Welsh government's latest weekly review of the Covid regulations, the first minister said: "The Omicron wave means we are all facing a difficult month ahead of us.
"We are already seeing extremely high case rates in communities and we must be prepared for cases to rise even higher, just as they have elsewhere in the UK.
"This variant may not be as severe as we had initially feared but the speed at which it is travelling and its infectiousness continue to be cause for concern.
"That makes it vital that we all take action to keep each other safe. The things which have helped to protect us all throughout the pandemic will continue to protect us now.
"This includes getting vaccinated and making your booster a priority, limiting the number of people you meet who you don't live with, and taking a lateral flow test before going out and mixing with others.
"Together, we will keep each other safe and we will keep Wales safe."
UK Hospitality Cymru warned this week that without extra money and lighter restrictions businesses would be left in "peril", with ministers responding that a emergency financial support package will be available from 10 January.
A government spokesman said they would continue to consider whether additional emergency business support funding was needed.
The Welsh Conservatives pressed ministers to provide support for businesses affected by Covid restrictions "urgently" and asked for a rethink on restrictions on outdoor sporting events.
Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Tory leader in the Senedd, said: "Business must not wait until the 17 January to apply for support - that funding needs to be released now."
He also called for Welsh ministers to scrap "ridiculous" fines for workers who go into the workplace when they could work at home.
Mr Drakeford has previously defended the fines saying they were in place the last time there was a work from home obligation, that "no fines were issued at all" during that period and "they are designed to protect workers, not to penalise them".