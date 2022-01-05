Man dies after being hit by car outside Gwynedd pub
- Published
A man has been killed after being hit by a car outside a pub.
He was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a blue BMW outside the Oakley Arms.
Police were called to the scene at at 11:30 GMT on Wednesday after the accident in Maentwrog, Gwynedd, on the A487.
North Wales Police offered its "sincerest sympathies" to the victim's family and said the road had been closed for investigations.
The force appealed for witnesses.
Dash cam footage appeal
Sgt Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We'd like to offer our sincerest sympathies to the man's family at this difficult time.
"We are appealing to anybody who may have information; or anybody who may have been travelling along the A487 and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us immediately.
"The road remains closed at this time to allow colleagues from the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit to carry out their initial investigation, and we'd like to thank the local community and motorists for their cooperation and understanding."
Anybody who may have witnessed the collision who are yet to contact us, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A487 between Penrhyndeudraeth and Maentwrog and who may have a dash cam, is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or via 101, quoting reference number B001932.