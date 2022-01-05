Newport: Ryan O'Connor stabbed to death for Gucci bag, court hears
A man was stabbed in the heart and both lungs for his designer Gucci bag, a court has been told.
Ryan O'Connor, 26, died after being attacked and robbed on Balfe Road, Newport, on 10 June last year.
On Wednesday, a jury heard how witnesses claimed they heard the men mocking the father, from Newport, as they left him unconscious in the street.
Four men and one teenager have denied his murder.
Lewis Aquilina, 20, Ethan Strickland, 19, Kyle Rasis, 18, from Cardiff and Elliot Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, are also charged with manslaughter and robbery. They deny all charges.
During a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, said the five men had travelled from Cardiff to Newport in a Ford Fiesta, which had been stolen earlier that day.
He told the jury they saw Mr O'Connor wearing the Gucci bag and decided to rob him, adding the attack was "swift and brutal", resulting in significant blood loss.
"At least two of the defendants left the car, two of who, were armed with very large knives that were used to attack and kill Mr O' Connor," he said.
"They returned to the car with the Gucci bag having robbed him."
The jury was told that the driver of the stolen car was unfamiliar with the area because after the attack he drove the get away car into a cul-de-sac.
The car then had to be driven back past the fatally wounded Mr O'Connor who was being helped by members of the public.
The court heard the driver of the car slowed down as he passed Mr O'Connor to mock and ridicule him, and a woman who was trying to help him heard the men laughing as went past.
The court was told a knife with Mr O' Connor's blood was discovered in the car and the Gucci bag was discovered at the home of Mr Rasis.
The court also heard the youngest defendant, Mr Jeremy, live-streamed his arrest.
The trial is expected to last between six to eight weeks.