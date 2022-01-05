BBC News

Treorchy: Woman breaks arm falling after bag snatched

Published
Image source, Google
The robbery happened in Howard Street, Treorchy, on Tuesday afternoon

A 77-year-old woman fell and broke her arm after she had her bag snatched.

She was walking along Howard Street, Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, when the robbery happened at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

Det Insp Matt Hicks called it a "cowardly robbery" that had left the victim "shaken and injured" and appealed for witnesses.

A 40-year-old man from the area has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody.

Det Insp Hicks said: "It happened in broad daylight, when roads would have been quite busy, so there may well be people with dashboard cameras which captured important footage."

