Barry Bennell: Victim secures settlement from holiday park
- Published
A man groomed by paedophile Barry Bennell while on holiday at Butlin's has secured a five-figure settlement from the company's previous owners.
The former football coach groomed David Lean, 52, after meeting him at the Pwllheli resort, in Gwynedd, in 1979.
Mr Lean, who was 11 at the time, said Bennell had "worked his charm" on him and his father.
A spokesman for Hard Rock Cafe Limited, which owned Butlin's at the time, declined to comment.
After the holiday they exchanged addresses, and Bennell and Mr Lean became pen pals.
Bennell, now serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against young boys, went on to invite Mr Lean to stay at his home for two nights to attend an FA-endorsed training session.
While staying at his house, Mr Lean was sexually abused by the coach.
A civil case was brought on behalf of Mr Lean against Hard Rock Cafe (Edinburgh) Limited, formerly known as Butlin's Limited, which alleged the company was vicariously responsible for the abuse.
Mr Lean said: "I have fought for many years to seek justice for what happened to me as a child by that monster."
'Lessons must be learnt'
"It also became extremely important to me to ensure that all those who had a part to play in making it possible for Bennell to perpetrate his abuse on young boys should also be held to account," Mr Lean added.
"Lessons must be learnt to prevent the abuse of further generations; nobody should have the right to turn a blind eye and not face the consequences.
"While my sexual abuse never took place at Butlin's, they gave my abuser the gateway to groom both myself and my parents into later access of me when I was abused."
Kim Harrison, lead lawyer for Mr Lean, said she was "delighted" to have secured a five-figure settlement for him.
She said: "Barry Bennell was a prolific paedophile who used his position at Butlin's to groom and then go on to abuse our client."