Carmarthenshire gritters begin 12 days of industrial action
Council gritters began the first of 12 days of industrial action on Wednesday over pay and conditions.
Further action is planned by staff in Carmarthenshire on Thursday, 6 January; from January 17 to 21 and from January 24 to 28.
The GMB union accused the council of "playing Russian roulette with the safety of Carmarthenshire residents".
The authority said arrangements were in place to ensure travellers remained safe.
The GMB said the action was over members not being stood down from work in the expected manner after being put on call.
GMB organiser Peter Hill said: "Our members are also Carmarthenshire residents and we're advising our families and friends to avoid the roads over the next 48 hours as many will not be gritted."
Unison said the council had been "chipping away at the agreement by not standing down workers" and that responsibility for the dispute lay "squarely with the council".
It accused the council of "spending significant amounts of taxpayer money maintaining an inferior winter gritting service".
"Councillors should get involved and give commitments to stick with an agreement their senior management signed," a spokesman said.
The council's environment member, Hazel Evans, said the council made an agreement with the trade unions in 2020 to cover winter maintenance duties which "provided them with a remuneration package which is one of the highest in Wales".
Ms Evans said the council had adhered to the agreement's terms and conditions.
"An increased offer was put to the trade unions to help secure the winter maintenance service," she said.
"The offer is considered very reasonable and at the level of what the council can afford.
"Unfortunately, trade union colleagues have chosen not to present this offer to their members but have decided to ballot and implement a period of industrial action at this difficult time."
It said its offer remained on the table.
"In the interim the council will implement its contingency plan to undertake gritting on a reduced resilient network," Ms Evans said.
The Unite union declined to comment as only as only a small number of its members were involved.