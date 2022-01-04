Omicron: Staffing issues placing Welsh NHS under 'major strain'
Up to 15% of NHS staff at some health boards are off work as record Omicron cases cause disruption to services across Wales.
On average Wales has seen 8,948 Covid cases a day in the last week, almost double that of the week before.
NHS Wales boss Judith Paget said "every department" of the health service was under strain.
The Welsh Ambulance service said with hundreds of staff absent it had called on the military to boost numbers.
While hospitalisation levels remain lower than previous waves, one health board has said staff absences posed a "major workforce challenge".
The case rate in Wales has risen to 1986.5 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days of stable data, the highest since the start of the pandemic.
BBC Wales has taken a look at how the variant is impacting services, including the NHS, emergency services, councils and schools.
The NHS
Judith Paget, the Chief Executive of the Welsh NHS, said the availability of staff was the "main concern" for the health service currently.
"I think that staff absence will mean that health boards have to adjust and pause some of their services, they have done already, they will continue to do that," she said.
Ms Paget said staff absence levels ranged from 8.5% to 15% across Wales' health boards.
Ms Paget added: "Teams are working incredibly hard…staff are changing shifts, working on, changing their rotas, coming in from annual leave, doing what the NHS staff do amazingly well."
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said winter pressures coupled with the pandemic had put "significant strain" on its services.
"Short-term staff sickness and the rising prevalence of Covid-19 in our communities poses a major workforce challenge," it added.
"Our staff are extremely fatigued from the exceptional levels of demand over a sustained period, but continue to go above and beyond every day to provide high-quality patient care."
Meanwhile, Morrison Hospital in Swansea has urged patients not to go to A&E, unless they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury.
A staff shortage worsened by Covid means we can only provide a limited service at Morriston ED over the bank holiday weekend. ED is for life-threatening illness or serious injury ONLY. Please use alternatives whenever possible https://t.co/0o8MjZ4ZLt pic.twitter.com/EOsuV0rINl— Swansea Bay NHS (@SwanseabayNHS) January 3, 2022
Emergency services
The Welsh Ambulance service said 346 frontline staff (10%) were absent due to Covid. When combined with non-Covid sickness this figure rises to 16%.
Lee Brooks, of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said more support from the military had been needed as staff went off sick.
"More than 100 soldiers, sailors and aircrew have been supporting us since October, and from this month, a further 150 will join us until the end of March, totalling 250 Armed Forces personnel," said Mr Brooks.
North Wales Fire and Rescue said it had decided to scale back some of its prevention activities to "protect staff and our communities".
"We, like our NHS, local authority and emergency partners, have been finding it more challenging to provide services due to an increase in the number of staff absences as a result of the virus," said Assistant Chief Fire Officer Richard Fairhead.
South Wales Police appealed to the public to "not to place further strain on our already stretched frontline services, by not playing their part to slow the spread".
The force said it had confidence in its contingency plans, which include the redeployment of officers, to "ensure we can respond to emergencies and continue protecting those who need us most".
Schools
Laura Doel, director of teaching union NAHT Cymru, said staff absences were expected to cause "significant disruption" when most schools return on Thursday.
Wales' Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones, said the plan was to keep schools open at present.
However the first minister has warned staff illness meant some pupils would return to home learning, and schools should prepare for this.
Ms Doel said she "would not rely" on schools having adequate supplies of lateral flow tests for staff.
"Schools staying open has to be our number one priority. We know the disruption we've had previously, nobody wants to return to online learning," she added.
Councils
Neath Port Talbot council said with the areas' Covid rates are the highest since the start of the pandemic, it expected to see disruption to its services over the coming weeks.
In a statement it said: "If this happens, we will be prioritising services for vulnerable people and essential services."
Sharon Carney, of Flintshire council, said the situation was "challenging", but at present the council have a degree of "resilience".
"But this is likely to change as the impacts of Covid and service pressures continue to influence workforce numbers," she added.
"The position is highly fluid and may deteriorate over the next few weeks when Covid infection levels are likely to peak."