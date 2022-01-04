Aberystwyth: Stay inside warning after fire at council depot
- Published
People have been warned to stay indoors as firefighters battle a fire at a council depot believed to contain paint and gas canisters.
The fire broke out at Glanyrafon Depot in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, at around 13:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Police have urged those living nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed until further notice.
A road near to the industrial estate has been closed, and Dyfed-Powys Police are urging people to avoid the area.
Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said it was thought the building, near Llanbadarn Fawr, was used as storage and may contain paint and gas canisters.
It is believed the part of the building which is on fire is where the gritters are kept.
Ceredigion council said it was liaising with the emergency services.
"Contingency arrangements are being put in place to manage the situation safely and seeking to maintain service delivery and minimise impacts locally," a spokesman said.