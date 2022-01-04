Wrexham FC: Hollywood stars appear to donate £10k after player's baby dies
- Published
Wrexham FC's celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of a player's baby.
The donation was made to a GoFundMe page set up by midfielder Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards.
The couple's son Arthur was "born sleeping" last month, the page says.
A message saying "Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur" was left with the generous donation.
Reynolds and McElhenney are married to US actresses Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson respectively.
The money will go to the charity Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society).
The charity's website states that it "works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, improve the care bereaved parents receive, and create a world where fewer babies die".
The bereaved couple said they were "forever grateful" to the charity after the death of their baby.
In the fundraising page description they wrote: "Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on 14 December 2021.
"The support we received during this time was amazing, the midwives provided around the clock care and made sure we were comfortable and they really couldn't do enough for us."
They added: "We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout.
"They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever, we are forever grateful for Sands and all the staff in the Wrexham Maelor.
"Sweet dreams my sweet boy."
Reynolds and McElhenney took 100% control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021.
The celebrity duo also invested £2m in the club under the terms of the deal.