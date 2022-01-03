Morriston Hospital A&E stay away warning
The A&E department of a major hospital is only able to provide a "limited service" due to ongoing staff shortages worsened with Covid sickness.
Morriston Hospital in Swansea has warned its emergency department can only admit patients with a life-threatening illness or serious injury.
The hospital is asking people to use alternatives where possible.
The warning comes as some health boards begin to offer more limited walk-ins clinics for boosters.
The tweet from the Swansea Bay NHS said: "A staff shortage worsened by Covid means we can only provide a limited service at Morriston ED over the bank holiday weekend.
"ED is for life-threatening illness or serious injury only. Please use alternatives whenever possible."
Meanwhile, Cardiff and Vale University and Swansea Bay University health boards have both begun to offer walk in clinics for the booster vaccinations.
A new clinic has opened at the Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot.
The Cardiff health board is now running walk-ins in Cowbridge and Barry.