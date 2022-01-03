Child and woman rescued off Mumbles rocks by helicopter
- Published
A woman and child have been rescued by helicopter after the adult fell on rocks as the tide came in.
Mumbles Coastguard and the RNLI were scrambled at about 15:55 GMT on Sunday to attend the accident between Rotherslade and Langland, near Swansea.
The coastguard said one adult and two children were walking along the rocks when the woman fell and suffered a head injury.
She, and one child who stayed with her, were taken to hospital for treatment.
The other child managed to return to the beach and raise the alarm.
The coastguard said the woman and child were winched to safety, and taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea.
