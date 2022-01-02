Bala crash: Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries
- Published
A driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash.
His Jaguar F-Pace left the A4212 near Llyn Celyn, Bala, Gwynedd, at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday.
The man, in his 50s, has been flown to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
North Wales Police's Sgt Jason Diamond said it was thought the burnt orange coloured vehicle "may have overtaken a few vehicles prior to the collision" and those drivers were being sought.
Fire crews from Bala and Cerrigydrudion were called to the road, which remains closed, along with paramedics and police officers.