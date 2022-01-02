Thunderstorm warning for Cardiff, Newport and Monmouthshire
Thunderstorms could cause disruption to parts of south east Wales, according to the Met Office.
A weather warning is in place between noon and 18:00 GMT for Cardiff, Monmouthshire and Newport.
The Met Office said there was a slight chance it could cause power cuts and flooding.
"A band of thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards, perhaps leading to some localised disruption," it said.
