Covid: Wales faces challenging few weeks, Drakeford says
Wales is in for a "very challenging few weeks" with a peak of the Omicron variant expected later this month, the first minister has said.
But Mark Drakeford said expert advice suggested the rate could fall "more quickly" than other Covid-19 variants.
He said schools had been given time to prepare in case online learning was required to cope with staff illnesses.
It comes as the UK government is developing plans amid fears up to 25% of public sector workers could go sick.
Meanwhile, people have been urged to try to avoid going to the emergency department at Swansea's Morriston Hospital due to a "staff shortage worsened by Covid" affecting its services.
And an emergency rail timetable has been put place from Monday by Transport for Wales because of staff absences, with people asked to check services before travelling.
Mr Drakeford said: "The difficult January that we could see coming, I'm afraid is with us.
"And the protections in place are really necessary to help us all to get through the challenging weeks ahead."
A staff shortage worsened by Covid means we can only provide a limited service at Morriston ED over the bank holiday weekend. ED is for life-threatening illness or serious injury ONLY. Please use alternatives whenever possible https://t.co/0o8MjZ4ZLt pic.twitter.com/zU4HQUNFxg— Swansea Bay NHS (@SwanseabayNHS) January 1, 2022
Public Health Wales reported 10,393 new Covid cases and 11 new deaths with the virus on Friday.
It means there have been a total of 632,125 Covid cases and 6,567 deaths in Wales.
Mr Drakeford said expert advice from Swansea University showed Wales could expect a "rapid rise to the peak" towards the "second half of the month".
"And then, compared to earlier waves, a relatively rapid decline in numbers as the Omicron wave passes through Wales," he told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement.
He said this had been seen in South Africa where the Omicron variant may have peaked.
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament, said "people need to take greater personal responsibility" if the UK was to move forward, rather than seeing more restrictions put in place.
"It cannot be the case that every time a new variant comes out that we have to, literally as a society, go into meltdown," he said.
"We have to build on the solid gains we have made with the vaccination programme."
Current Covid-19 restrictions mean groups of no more than six people are allowed to meet in pubs and restaurants in Wales, nightclubs have been shut, and two metre social distancing rule have been imposed in public places and offices.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said he believed the rules had been proportionate but it was essential "we do everything we can to keep schools open".
He said closing schools had a "negative impact" on children's education and much had been learned about protecting schools against Covid, such as improving ventilation.
The NASUWT teaching union wants schools to be provided with more resources for on-site Covid testing and extra money to cover the costs of supply staff to cover absence when the new term starts.
General secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: "The rising number of cases of the Omicron variant could cause significant disruption in the next academic term with many teachers being forced to self-isolate."
Mr Drakeford said the decision on any return to remote learning would be taken by local councils rather than ministers.