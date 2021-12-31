Bagillt fire: Up to 200 tonnes of recycling waste alight
- Published
Between 150 and 200 tonnes of waste has caught fire at a recycling centre.
The rubbish, stored inside a corrugated iron building, was alight at Dee Bank Industrial Estate, Bagillt, Flintshire.
People have been asked to avoid the area and keep their windows closed to protect them from the smoke.
Fire crews from Deeside, Holywell, Rhyl and Abergele were called at about 16:45 GMT on Friday. There is not believed to be any injuries as a result of the blaze.
The smell of fire lingers the area, & smoke falls from the unit across the roads making it hard for road users to see! #Bagillt pic.twitter.com/THOP9s86zs— Azz Lennox (@azzlennox) December 31, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter