Cardiff: Gang attack boy and try to rob scooter off another
A gang of 10 men assaulted one boy and tried to steal an electric scooter from another, police have said.
Police said the gang approached the boys, aged 12 and 14, at the junction of Wells Street and Rolls Street in the Canton area of Cardiff on Wednesday.
Officers believe the gang may have been armed with knives and their faces covered with balaclavas when they approached the boys at about 19:30 GMT.
One boy was assaulted with what police believe may have been a metal pole.
The gang had initially tried to steal steal an electric scooter off the other boy, but he managed to escape.
South Wales Police said it had issued a Section 60 notice, which gives officers the authority to stop and search anyone in Canton, Riverside and Grangetown between 20:00 and 23:00.