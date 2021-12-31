Covid in Wales: All eligible adults offered booster vaccine
- Published
All eligible adults have been offered a Covid booster vaccination appointment, the Welsh government has said.
Plans to offer all adults a booster by the end of this year were announced as Omicron first began to spread in Wales.
More than 1.5 million boosters have been given to date, with 81% of over 50s receiving the booster dose.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan thanked the public for their "outstanding" response to the booster programme.
About 80% of people aged 12 and above are currently eligible for the booster and, of those, 71% of have already received one.
The Welsh government said all health boards in Wales had confirmed offers have been made to anyone eligible through a range of methods including letters, texts, online booking and walk-in options.
Wales has become the fourth UK nation to meet it's target of offering a booster to all eligible adults by the new year.
In a statement, the Welsh government said "nobody will be left behind", and health boards are actively following up on anyone who has not yet been able to take up their booster offer.
The health minister has also thanked NHS Wales staff who have "worked tirelessly through such a busy time to deliver this monumental task".
"Over the Christmas period we were pleased to see an increase in people coming forward to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine," she said.
"If you have yet to take up the offer, make getting your booster a new year's resolution. Every vaccine given helps to Keep Wales Safe."