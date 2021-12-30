Covid: Wales 'loans' England four million Covid tests
- Published
The Welsh government has "loaned" four million lateral flow tests to the UK government for use in England.
It brings the total number of tests sent across the border to 10 million, according to the PA News agency.
Professional health bodies in England have called for NHS staff to be given priority amid "patchy supply".
Deals such as these are common between the Welsh and UK governments, and have been negotiated previously to address shortages of tests and PPE.
It is unclear how the loan will work and how it will be repaid.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Wales has a significant stock of lateral flow tests, sufficient to meet our needs over the weeks ahead."
It comes as the Welsh government announced it was cutting the isolation period for people who have Covid in Wales, from 10 days to seven, to help ease pressure on the NHS and other services.
Mr Drakeford's administration has also asked Welsh health boards to assess their readiness to create "additional surge facilities" as cases continue to rise.