Covid: Man in court accused of vaccination centre damage
A man has appeared in court charged with causing more than £10,000 worth of damage to a Covid vaccination centre.
Paul Edwards, 58, of no fixed abode, is accused of smashing windows at the facility on St Asaph Business Park, Flintshire, on 15 December.
He faces charges of criminal damage and also common assault on a security guard at a Llandudno vaccination centre.
Mr Edwards was remanded in custody at Llandudno Magistrates' Court and will appear at Mold Crown Court in January.