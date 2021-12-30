Covid: Wales' self isolation period cut from 10 days to seven
The self isolation period for people in Wales who have Covid will be cut from 10 days to seven.
It only applies to people who have two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven of their isolation.
The change comes into effect from New Year's Eve rather than 5 January, as was first planned.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said this was because "the rising number of cases risks our ability to deliver critical services".
This brings Wales into line with England, which brought in this change on 22 December, and Northern Ireland, which will also cut its self isolation time from 31 December.
Scotland still has a 10-day self isolation period.
The change also applies to people who are already self isolating, as well as new cases.
The lateral flow tests on days six and seven of self isolation must be taken 24 hours apart and if either are positive, then people have to keep isolating.
These tests, which are for people who are asymptomatic, will now only include a swab of the nose instead of both nose and throat.
Stricter rules came into effect in Wales on 26 December, meaning groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.
Outdoor events are limited to 50, with 30 people allowed indoors, which also applies to private homes.
Mr Drakeford confirmed in his statement that Wales would remain at alert level two following the latest review of the Covid restrictions.
"The public health situation remains very volatile and the Christmas period is always one when collecting and analysing data is challenging," he said.
"Against this background, the outcome of the review is that we will continue with the current arrangements for alert level two protections in Wales, while continuing to closely monitor the situation."
The announcement comes as Public Health Wales reported 21,051 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths.
The number of cases covers the 48 hours up to 09:00 GMT on 29 December, whereas the deaths are for a 24-hour period.
The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, tweeted his approval of the move, saying it was a "good decision" but should have been made sooner.
