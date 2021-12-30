Covid: Wales' self isolation period cut from 10 days to seven
- Published
The self isolation period for people in Wales who have Covid will be cut from 10 days to seven.
It only applies to people who have two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven of their isolation.
The change comes into effect from 31 December rather than 5 January, as was first planned.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said this was because "the rising number of cases risks our ability to deliver critical services".
The lateral flow tests on days six and seven of self isolation must be taken 24 hours apart and if either are positive, then people have to keep isolating.
Stricter rules came into effect in Wales on 26 December, meaning groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.
Outdoor events are limited to 50, with 30 people allowed indoors, which also applies to private homes.