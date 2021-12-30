BBC News

Monmouthshire caravan fire murder accused appears in court

A man accused of killing another man who died from severe burns after a caravan fire has appeared in court charged with murder.

Darren Smith, 42, of Magor, Monmouthshire, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via videolink where a trial was fixed for 20 June 2022.

Richard Grenfell Thomas, 52, died following the blaze in Knollbury, Monmouthshire, on 20 December.

Mr Smith was remanded in custody and is due to enter his plea on 31 January.

During the hearing on Thursday, Mr Smith's defence counsel indicated that a second post-mortem examination would be requested.

A previous hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court heard Mr Thomas suffered "extensive burns to his body" and died of his injuries.

