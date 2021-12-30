Covid Q&A: Can I have a New Year's Eve party in Wales?
By Miriam Barker
BBC News
- Published
New Year's Eve is normally one of the big celebrations of the year.
But with Covid restrictions in place, what can you do in Wales, which is under alert level two measures?
There are limits on social gatherings, two-metre social distancing has returned, groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants and nightclubs are closed.
Similar restrictions have been introduced in Scotland and Northern Ireland, but no new measures have been introduced in England.
Can I have a house party?
Yes, legally you can have a house party under the new Covid rules, but there must be no more than 30 people.
Welsh government regulations say that up to 30 people can meet indoors, including private homes, and 50 people outdoors.
However, Welsh government guidance advises that people should think carefully about the number of people they meet.
How do I stay safe if I go to a house party?
Welsh government is advising everyone to take a lateral flow test before meeting anyone socially.
It also advised you to limit the number of people you have in your home and to be "restrained" in the number you see. If you are meeting different groups of people, try to space those visits out by at least 24 hours.
Dr Meng Khaw from Public Health Wales said that Omicron cases were growing, particularly among young people and emphasised that getting the booster is the best way to tackle the virus.
He added people should be mindful of the risks as they make plans for New Year's Eve.
What are the penalties?
It is an offence for gatherings of more than 30 people indoors or 50 people outdoors. You could be given a fine starting at £60 if you attend. It can increase with subsequent offences to £1,920. The organiser of a large event could be fined up to £4,000, or £10,000 for an unlicensed music event.
What happens if I go to a pub?
Groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in a pub or restaurant.
Licensed premises will have to offer table service only, masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected.
What will the police do?
Steve Treharne, chair of South Wales Police Federation, said the police did not want to spoil anyone's fun over New Year.
"Demand will be high and this is set against a backdrop of limited resources of policing," he said.
"We will try to look to deal with people by engaging and explaining the situation, enforcing is a last resort and something we don't want to do," he said.
He asked people to celebrate but do it wisely, enjoy New Year's Eve but adhere to the regulations and be safe.
Can I travel?
There are no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales.
The Welsh government has said it is not introducing any legal restrictions on travel within the UK at this point.
But it advised that people should avoid travelling to areas with high prevalence of coronavirus if they can avoid it.