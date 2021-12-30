Man, 74, died of head injury after Sychdyn car collision
- Published
A grandfather died from a severe head injury after he was involved in a collision with a car, an inquest has heard.
Noel Garner, 74, died in hospital on 13 December, 18 days after the incident on the A5119 near the Cross Keys pub, in Sychdyn, near Mold, Flintshire
Police said a red Vauxhall Corsa was involved, and appealed for witnesses.
The inquest in Ruthin on Mr Garner, of Sychdyn, was adjourned while officers investigate.
Coroner John Gittins said Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers gave the cause of death as "severe blunt force head injury due to a road traffic collision".
Following Mr Garner's death at the Royal Stoke University Hospital his family issued a statement which said: "Noel was a major part of all our lives and was a wonderful husband, brother, father and grandfather.
"We are devastated and will miss him so much - he was a true hero and his passing has left a void for all who knew and loved him."