Covid: Caerphilly rugby fans dodge rules to watch match
- Published
A rugby club blindsided Wales' Covid restrictions on outdoor gatherings by inviting about 150 supporters to watch a game from the clubhouse.
Caerphilly RFC's annual 26 December tie, which features a veterans team against the club's under-30s, was watched by 49 supporters pitchside.
Welsh government rules allow no more than 50 people to attend outdoor events, including sporting fixtures.
People can meet in bars, as long as there are no more than six per table.
The club's chairman, Gareth Ashman, said there was no foul play involved, as the workaround for the fans still adhered to the rules, and was the only way for the game to go ahead.
"It was the only viable option for us", he said.
As of Sunday, no more than six people have been allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.
Licensed premises have to offer table service only, face masks must be worn and contact tracing details collected.
"We had a steward on the gate who counted the 50 spectators in and then to the left of the gate we have a ramp up into our clubhouse," said Mr Ashman.
"They ushered everybody [else] up into the clubhouse, obviously following Welsh government guidance."
While some of those inside the clubhouse watched the game through the window, others were able to see it on a big screen.
"A guy called Sam came up with the idea of streaming it from our recently-fitted security cameras into the clubhouse", said Mr Ashman.
"We're one of the biggest community clubs in Wales. We've got quite a large clubhouse so we can accommodate quite a lot of members in the club and there was a real buzz around working out a way that members could see the game on Boxing Day as we have traditionally."
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Mr Ashman said the pandemic had really hit the club financially, adding that games like this one went a long way towards securing its future.
"Everybody was keen to play, cognisant of the effect Covid has had on us as a club over the past two years," he said.
"It's a really huge fixture for us, big money-spinner, probably have around anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 people there on a Boxing Day, which is probably our biggest day of the year.
"We are so reliant on our gate and bar takings to survive effectively. We've had a really challenging two years obviously, as every community club in Wales has."