MP Virginia Crosbie releases photo of death threat letter
- Published
A Welsh MP has released a photograph of a death threat that was sent to her office.
The handwritten note saying "traitors hang", with an image of a noose, was sent to Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie's Holyhead constituency office on 23 December.
Ms Crosbie said North Wales Police was investigating.
Sharing a photo of the note, she asked people to call the police immediately if they recognised the handwriting.
The letter was opened by a member of staff and Ms Crosbie said such threats required a zero tolerance approach.
"I will not be stopped from doing the job I was elected to do by the people of Anglesey and the coward or cowards who sent this note will not undermine democracy," said Ms Crosbie.
"Too many times this sort of behaviour is tolerated but not by me. I will call out and relentlessly use all the avenues available to pursue all those who threaten myself, my family and my staff."
Thanking the police for taking the matter so seriously, she added: "This corrosive behaviour is harming democracy and stopping people, especially women, from standing for public office. It has no place in our society and my approach remains one of zero tolerance.
"It's absolutely vital in a democratic society that we have disagreements and debate, not death threats.
"I would like to praise my staff for all the work they do, including having to see this sort of cowardly communication when they are opening the post. They shouldn't have to."
North Wales Police has been asked to comment.