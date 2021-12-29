Covid: Omicron becomes dominant variant in Wales
- Published
Omicron is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Wales, the deputy chief medical officer has said.
Dr Chris Jones said an additional 12,000 Covid cases were reported in Wales over Christmas.
The rate has risen to a record 1,004 in every 100,000 people.
"Our case rates were high before this Omicron wave started and our hospitals are already full as they try to deliver all the healthcare that's stacked up over the past year," Dr Jones said.
Figures for cases of the Omicron variant in Wales are expected later.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Dr Jones said: "Omicron has been increasing in Wales with a doubling time of less than three days.
"During the last two to three weeks it has gradually replaced Delta and is now the dominant variant, and because of that I expect we will see a further acceleration as Omicron continues its exponential growth."
He added there was concern Wales was now at "the beginning of a fourth wave of the pandemic" with a very transmissible version of the virus that is not affected by two doses of the vaccine "to a significant effect".
'Desperate and exhausted'
On Tuesday, Public Health Wales (PHW) reported 12,378 cases and three deaths with Covid in the 48 hours up to 26 December.
But PHW incident manager Dr Giri Shankar warned it was still too early to see the full impact on case rates of people mixing with family and friends on Christmas Day.
Royal College of Nursing director in Wales Helen Whyley said rising cases in the community also meant rising cases among the workforce.
"I've been listening to nursing staff over the Christmas period and the biggest issue that they're facing is the fact that their colleagues aren't well and that means, of course, that people are not coming in to work ," she told BBC Radio Wales.
"On top of a significant number of nursing vacancies, this is actually making some of our members quite desperate.
"They're feeling exhausted, they're being asked to work long days for a long time to try to cover these gaps."