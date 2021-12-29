Covid: Parkrun ban 'not justified or proportionate'
- Published
The decision to ban outdoor group exercise events such as Parkrun in Wales is unjustified, the UK health secretary has said.
Sajid Javid said the event had "helped so many people improve their health".
It comes as deputy chief medical officer Chris Jones said Omicron had become the dominant coronavirus variant in Wales.
The Welsh government said the country was facing "a serious situation" and limited outdoor events to 50 people.
Mr Jones was speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast after Public Health Wales reported a steep increase in Covid cases in the days before Christmas.
Parkrun events take place every Saturday morning at 2,000 locations in 23 countries around the world on a 3.1 mile (5km) course.
Mr Javid was commenting following a blog post about the situation in the different UK nations, that stated: "The evidence remains clear that the infection risks presented by outdoor events like ours are exceptionally low and the public health benefits of remaining open are incredibly high.
"It is our intention therefore that wherever Parkrun events are legally permitted to operate they should do so."
The blog post then listed the situation in each of the four nations - with no restrictions in England or Northern Ireland.
In Scotland, coronavirus rules mean there are limits of 500 people at social gatherings- but with Parkrun events attracting less than this number, each is still scheduled to go ahead.
In Wales, because of the limit on social gatherings, all events have been cancelled from 1 January.
However, because children are exempt, junior parkrun for youngsters aged four to 14 will continue to take place.
Mr Javid tweeted in response: "Parkrun has helped so many people improve their health across the UK. I can't see how restricting outdoor exercise in this way is justified or proportionate."
Welsh athletics boss James Williams raised concerns about the move last week, saying: "We all know January is when people make New Year's resolutions to get physically active.
"Parkrun is the perfect place for people to go to start that journey and if they don't do it on the first of January, the likelihood is they won't do it at all over the next 12 months."
Responding to the concerns of both Welsh Athletics and Parkrun last week, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are facing a very serious situation in Wales. A wave of infections caused by the new, fast-moving and very infectious omicron variant is headed our way.
"We understand the importance of exercise for people's health and wellbeing - and encourage people to keep active during this difficult time. For the time being, there is a limit of 50 people for outdoor events and activities."
No end date has been set for the new restrictions but First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he wants them in place for the shortest possible time.
Parkruns have faced a difficult time during the pandemic - they restarted in England in July after a pause of 16 months because of the pandemic, and then later in the other nations.