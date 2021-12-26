Denbighshire: Decision on huge solar farm delayed
A decision on whether to build a huge solar farm is unlikely until next year after a delay.
In November 2020 councillors backed the 117-hectare (290-acre) scheme, which would power 20,000 homes, at Gwernigron Farm, near St Asaph, Denbighshire.
The final decision will be made by the Welsh government, but developer Statkraft has asked for further time to address concerns about the site.
The Welsh government has set a deadline of 14 January for the new application.
Statkraft, which is owned by the Norwegian government, took over the original developer, Solarcentury.
In October, Statkraft's application was extended until 17 December, and now the company has asked for further time to enable it to respond to issues raised about the proposed construction methods and decommissioning of the site.
Questions have been raised about the loss of what is classed as best and most versatile (BMV) agricultural land, but Statkraft said it could not provide the information required until mid-January.
Public hearings on the scheme are expected in March and April.