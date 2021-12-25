Cardiff v Scarlets postponed after Covid cases in squad
A rugby match between Cardiff and Scarlets has been postponed after Covid cases were found in the Cardiff squad.
The United Rugby Championship Boxing Day derby was due to take place at Cardiff Arms Park on 26 December.
It was set to be the first match behind closed doors as restrictions tighten to combat Covid-19's Omicron variant.
But the United Rugby Championship (URC) Medical Advisory Group and Public Health Wales deemed the fixture could not take place as scheduled.
The URC is now considering available dates to reschedule the game.