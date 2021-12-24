Seal pups rescued by the RSPCA released in time for Christmas
Two rescued grey seal pups have been released into the sea on Christmas Eve.
Poplin and Cashmere were severely malnourished when they were found in October and November at Pembrokeshire's Martin's Haven and Pwlldu Bay on Gower.
Both female pups were only a quarter of the weight of a healthy eight-week-old seal.
But after spending several weeks at a wildlife centre, they have been released on the Gower Peninsula in time for Christmas.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West said she was delighted to watch the pair swim off at first light on Friday morning.
"Being able to release these seals back into the wild has definitely been an early Christmas present for me," she said.
"Cashmere and Poplin were very underweight when they were picked up, but the staff at West Hatch have done a fantastic job over many weeks."
Although fully weaned when she was found, Cashmere was skinny and suffering from a respiratory infection which required many weeks of treatment, said the RSPCA.
Poplin, also weaned, was originally picked up by Milford Haven-based Welsh Marine Life Rescue before being transferred into the care of the animal charity.
Like Cashmere, she was severely underweight and also had several wounds.
Having weighed only 10kg and 12kg when they were rescued, while an average eight-week-old pup weighs 40kg, Poplin and Cashmere both now weigh a healthy 50kg.
"Seal rescue is labour intensive, but being able to successfully rehabilitate these beautiful creatures and get them back into the wild where they belong is one of the best parts of the job for me," said Ellie.
"It's been a real team effort, and I'm delighted they're home for Christmas."