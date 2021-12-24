BBC News

Monmouthshire caravan fire murder accused in court

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man after a caravan fire.

Police were called to a fire at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park, Grange Wood, Knollbury, Monmouthshire, in the early hours of Monday.

Richard Grenfell Thomas, 52, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard Mr Thomas suffered "extensive burns to his body" and died later "of his injuries".

Darren Smith, from Monmouthshire, spoke to confirm his name and address, before being remanded in custody.

He will appear at Cardiff Crown Court next week.

Gwent Police said Mr Thomas' family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Det Ch Supt Nicky Brain said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

