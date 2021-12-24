Covid in Wales: Boosters paused over Christmas Day
Covid booster jabs and vaccinations will be not be available in Wales on Christmas Day or 26 December, the Welsh government has confirmed.
The service will resume on Monday, but in England the roll-out will continue over both days.
By then, Wales will be under tougher restrictions, as part of the plan to tackle the new Omicron variant.
The rules come despite the UK Health Security Agency saying the variant is less likely to lead to hospital care.
The Welsh government said the move was still needed because Omicron was spreading so fast, it could lead to more people catching it and ending up in hospital.
The rolling average of hospital patients with confirmed Covid on 22 December is down 20% on two weeks ago and is at the lowest level since the end of August.
Dr Helen Alefounder, GP in Colwyn Bay, said the variant being weaker than previous ones was "fantastic news".
But she added: "As a GP it means there's a lot of virus in the community and a lot of people at home with it, leading to us being busy making life a bit tricky at the moment."
"Well obviously we want the numbers to come down because it means less restrictions and a more normal life.
"The numbers in the community are high, thankfully they aren't very sick, that's what the new evidence shows, but it's still there and still spreading."
CHRISTMAS EVE NEWSFLASH… last minute walk-in vaccination clinic!— Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) December 24, 2021
Get your booster TODAY at #Cwmbran, #Newport, #Pontllanfraith & #EbbwVale centres until 12pm TODAY ONLY. Just turn up!@gwentpolice @southwalesargus @GwentandMore @CaerphillyCBC @NewportCouncil @torfaencouncil
Wales' case rate remains below other UK nations and five English regions and Delta is still the dominant variant.
On Tuesday, a record 50,524 jabs were given in a single day.
In his Christmas message, First Minister Mark Drakeford paid tribute to staff and volunteers who have helped to deliver boosters and vaccinations.
Omicron: What we know so far
- This variant is very contagious - it spreads faster than others and can infect people even if they are fully vaccinated
- Vaccines and boosters are still essential - they do a great job at protecting against severe disease that could put you in hospital
- It is milder - if you catch it the risk of needing hospital treatment is up to 70% lower than with previous Covid variants - but that is largely because many of us have built up immunity from vaccines and past infections rather than changes to the virus
- Even if Omicron is milder, because it is more contagious a large number of people will catch it and some will still become very ill, which puts pressure on the NHS
He said: "A small army of people have sacrificed their Christmas plans to work in vaccine centres around the country to make sure we all have the protection we need against this awful virus.
"Their dedication and service means so much to us all."
From Sunday, no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants, and two-metre social distancing rules will also return in public places.
Licensed premises will have to offer table service only, face masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected.
Outdoor events will be limited to 50, with 30 indoors, but no restrictions were brought in for smaller meetings in private homes.
People who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales will still have to remain in isolation for 10 days, unlike in England which has reduced it to seven.
But fully vaccinated people who are a contact of someone with coronavirus now only need to take daily tests for seven days instead of self-isolation, including for the Omicron variant.
The Welsh Conservatives have called on Labour minsters to urgently rethink a decision not to cut isolation periods in Wales.
Health spokesman Russell George, said: "The concerns over workforce availability in key sectors are very valid, and these could be particularly acute in the NHS, social care, transport and business.
"Therefore, Labour's decision to ignore the latest advice from the UK Health Security Agency is confusing and contradictory given the comments made by many ministers regarding their worry over sickness rates.
"Cutting the isolation period has been analysed to have little impact on the protective effect of quarantine and would significantly reduce the disruption from COVID-19 to key services such as the NHS."
Omicron, which which was first reported in South Africa at the end of November, has led to many events being cancelled in the lead up to Christmas.
In Wales, two Stereophonics concerts at Cardiff's Principality Stadium were among the biggest casualties, while festive swims have been scrapped, as have other events along with many Christmas parties.