Heads of the Valley Road: Welsh government spent £45m on compensation
By Nelli Bird
BBC News
- Published
The Welsh government has paid £45m to people affected by the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road project.
One claimant was paid more than £10m, according to figures in a Freedom of Information Request by BBC Wales.
The project to make the entire route from Monmouthshire to Neath Port Talbot into a dual carriageway began in 2002, and is expected to cost £800m.
Landowners can claim compensation if the value of their land or property is reduced due to public works.
The figures show at least 91 people made claims, under the Land Compensation Act 1973, since the year 2000 - the smallest pay-out was £2.38 with the largest being £10.7m.
The totals paid out for each section of the works are:
- Section 1 Abergavenny to Gilwern - £7.5 million
- Section 2 Gilwern to Brynmawr - 4.5 million
- Section 3 Brynmawr to Tredegar - £4.5 million
- Section 4 Tredegar to Dowlais Top - £14.8 million
- Sections 5 and 6 Dowlais Top to Hirwaun - £13.4 million
Work on the final section of the road between Dowlais Top and Hirwaun is ongoing and is expected to be finished by 2025.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Compensation to individuals and businesses affected by road schemes is paid in line with statutory procedures and is usually based on the advice of professionals representing the parties involved."