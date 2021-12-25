BBC News

Newport's 500-tonne railway bridge installed on Christmas Day

By Huw Thomas
BBC Wales business correspondent

Published
Image source, Pro Steel Engineering
Image caption,
The bridge is being lifted into place on Christmas Day

Engineers are spending Christmas Day installing a 500-tonne bridge at Newport railway station.

The new pedestrian link between Devon Place and Queensway has been constructed by Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering.

Its managing director said staff would delay their Christmas lunch to work on the project, working in shifts.

Network Rail said it was taking advantage of the railway being closed for Christmas to install the bridge.

'High-profile job'

It spans all four platforms of Newport station.

Pedestrians had previously had to use a subway that was only accessible by steps.

Image source, Pro Steel Engineering
Image caption,
Engineers hope there will not be any windy weather while the parts are being moved into place

Managing director Richard Selby said: "To minimise disruption to the public, our staff are having to delay their Christmas lunch to make this happen. It is the sort of high-profile job that we are proud to be associated with, even more so because we are based only five miles up the road."

The station is closed for two days, and Mr Selby is confident the job will be finished on time.

Image source, Pro Steel Engineering
Image caption,
Engineers are confident they will get the job done on time

Network Rail, which is responsible for the track, said the bridge would improve passengers' experience.

"Working with Newport Council, a brand-new, fully accessible footbridge will be installed at Newport Railway Station, making travelling easier for passengers by linking Devon Place and Queensway. This work will not impact train services," a statement read.

Image source, Arup
Image caption,
The bridge should make travelling easier for people as it links Devon Place and the Queensway

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.