Christmas: Barber buys clothes for homeless with donations
By Stephen Fairclough
BBC Radio Wales
- Published
A big-hearted barber is creating clothing packs to keep people living on the streets warm over Christmas.
Josh Downes sought customer donations so he could buy coats, hats, gloves and thermal underwear for the homeless.
The businessman was going to give free haircuts but decided clothing may be more important to people.
"Give me a choice between a box full of warm clothes or a haircut when it's cold - I'd go with the warm clothes every time," he said.
Mr Downes has put together about 30 packages that are stacked up in Pontypridd's Lost Boys Barber Shop.
He said: "A PCSO rang me last Friday, while we were getting all the boxes into the shop and said a young man had just become homeless.
"He's literally got nothing, he's living in a garage at the minute."
The officer asked if a pack was available.
"She came down and grabbed the box and gave it to him," Mr Downes said.
Support workers have been distributing the boxes across Rhondda Cynon Taf.
One man, sleeping rough since August, said even with four jumpers, a coat and a quilt, he was cold.
He said: "It's bitter. I've slept in the park, I've had my tent set on fire, I've been smashed with a brick, I've been abused.
"It is hard this time of year. Especially when you're walking down streets and you can see lights in people's houses and you can see the trees and the presents under them.
"You'd give your left arm to be in one of them."
Shauni Marshall, of housing association Pobl, said: "For someone who doesn't want temporary accommodation, who is used to living on the streets, the food and the clothing, its just like bare kindness really.
"I just think little things like that can make someone's day. It's really important that while you're on the streets you've got that warm belly."
Mr Downes said he was happy to help.
"I know you're only a few mistakes away from totally changing your own life," he said.
"I'm grateful for my situation and where I am. It feels nice I'm somewhere I can give something back to those who are struggling."