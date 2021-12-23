Caravan fire: Murder probe after Monmouthshire man dies
- Published
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man in Magor, Monmouthshire.
Police were called to reports of a fire in a caravan at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park, Grange Wood, Knollbury shortly before 02:30 GMT on 20 December.
Richard Grenfell Thomas, 52, was taken to hospital for treatment, however died from his injuries.
A 42-year-old man from Monmouthshire was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Thomas' family said: "Our dearly beloved Richard Grenfell Thomas, who was known by his nickname Shrew, was one of a kind.
'Never a dull moment'
"He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
"Mum and dad, brothers, sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins are very much shocked by his sudden passing.
"Richard made and took his own chances in life, living it to the full - there was never a dull moment with him, he was a strong character, well-known and a lively person, with an eclectic circle of friends and interests.
"Rest in peace Richard, we know even in death you will still be your own free spirit."
Mr Thomas' family are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain said police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
She added: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with Mr Thomas' family at this difficult time."