Carmarthen: Man fleeing Pensarn crash scene assaults woman
- Published
A man is suspected of assaulting a woman after she stopped her vehicle to check on his welfare following a crash.
The man, 39 from Warwickshire, had been fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Pensarn roundabout in Carmarthen when his Vauxhall Astra crashed into a roundabout on the A40.
He was arrested on suspicion of assault, driving without due care and failing to stop after a crash.
He has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the incident on 14 December, at around 14:40 GMT.