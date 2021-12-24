Covid: Aberystwyth grandmother faces Christmas Day on her own
By Chris Wood
BBC News
- Published
A grandmother was looking forward to cooking Christmas dinner for her three children and five grandchildren - but will now be spending the day alone.
Mandy Connors, from Aberystwyth, tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and will now join the festivities via FaceTime.
Rules state that if you have tested positive for Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days.
There are potentially tens of thousands of people in Wales, positive since 16 December, who will spend the day alone.
Chef Mandy said she was "gutted", adding: "My family were coming over for Christmas dinner for the first time in a long time because of Covid.
"I bought a turkey and that is in the freezer - I would have been going food shopping Thursday so luckily I haven't bought food that will go to waste."
Mandy said the positive PCR test result had come as a shock after two negative lateral-flow tests, and suspects she may have been infected on an evening out.
"We have been through all this and [caught] nothing, then the first time I have been out in months… I'm really gutted," she added.
But Mandy said she was trying to keep positive, and has been thinking of ways to keep in touch with the family on Christmas Day.
"I have discussed it with my daughters. When the kids are opening their presents in the morning, I'm going to FaceTime them," she said.
"My sister is sending me Christmas dinner around and I'll FaceTime them and hopefully be able to join in the chat while we eat."
Richard Hawkins, 37, will be in his Manchester flat alone, when he should be in Aberystwyth with his family.
He tested positive on Tuesday, and with initial severe symptoms, such as a high temperature, was taken into hospital for a check-up.
Despite being unable to return to Wales, he is looking on the positive side, and said: "I have to isolate on my own, but luckily some neighbours have done some shopping for me.
"Friends have rallied around and offered to cook me Christmas dinner, so I may end up with five of them.
"I guess I have to take advantage of the situation, but knowing my luck I'll lose my sense of taste."
All those testing positive since 16 December will be self-isolating on Christmas Day, and with a record 4,622 new cases recorded on Wednesday alone, this will mean tens of thousands are affected.
Upsetting that family members are so concerned about covid that they think we are too risky to spend Christmas Day with them because we both work in the NHS. We are triple vaccinated and wear full PPE in work…😩— Darren Beacham (@CCTECH77) December 22, 2021
There was a change to the rules in England, with people told they could stop isolating up to three days early if they test negative twice.
However, Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the Welsh government will not be following that advice "for the time being".
It is not just those who have tested positive that face spending the festive period away from loved ones - families of some NHS workers are also making difficult decisions, according to Darren Beacham.
The GMB union's Cardiff branch president said some family members had deemed it "too risky" for them to spend Christmas Day together.
Mr Beacham, who works in intensive care, said he is triple vaccinated and wears personal protective equipment (PPE) in work, but tweeted: "They are just so scared.
"Watching the news constantly isn't helping things.
"When we are all fully vaccinated, follow the rules and offer to do lateral-flow tests and that's not enough, it's upsetting for everyone."
It is the second year running plans have been disrupted because of Covid, with a lockdown announced that started on 20 December 2020.
Rules had been due to kick in on 28 December, but it was brought forward with people having to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons, with two households able to meet for Christmas Day only.
Charity Age UK said up to a million people are self-isolating UK-wide on Christmas Day, on top of those who will spend the day alone for other reasons.
"It's important that the rest of us reach out and stay in touch with them by phone, email, text or video call as appropriate, so they do not feel forgotten and left behind," said director Caroline Abrahams.