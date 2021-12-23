Covid in Wales: No early release from self-isolation
- Published
People who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales will not be able to leave isolation as early as those can in England.
The UK government has said people in England can end quarantine after seven days instead of 10 after negative lateral flow results on days six and seven.
But the Welsh government has said the 10-day rule in Wales will remain.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said they wanted a "more risk averse" approach.
"It's a very finely balanced judgement and we are not in the same situation as they are in England in terms of where we're at on the curve," she said.
"We're not going to be following that advice for the time being."
'Spike in cases'
She said they wanted "to take a kind of more risk averse approach if we can, in trying to continue to put a brake on Omincron as much as possible."
The change in England was based on the latest guidance from health experts, according to the UK government.
It came amid a spike in cases caused by the new Covid variant, which has created staff shortages for businesses, health services and rail service.
While Wales is not following suit, its rules for fully vaccinated people who are a contact of someone with coronavirus have been changed - with a switch to daily testing instead of self-isolation, including for the Omicron variant.