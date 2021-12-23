Covid in Wales: Festive swims off over Omicron and restrictions
- Published
Festive swims over Christmas and New Year have been cancelled across Wales due to the coronavirus Omicron variant and new restrictions.
They usually happen on Christmas Day, 26 December and New Year's Day.
But the rapid spread of the new variant and Welsh government rules on gatherings starting on Sunday has led to the cancellations.
It means they will be off for a second festive season in a row, as last year the country was in lockdown.
Swims were due to take place on Christmas Day in Porthcawl, followed the next day by events in Tenby, Llandudno and Whitesands.
On New Year's Day, there are usually events at Whitesands, Saundersfoot and Barry Island.
'Difficult decision'
From Sunday, outdoor events will be limited to 50, the Welsh government has announced.
Organisers in Porthcawl said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the traditional event for another year.
"With the recent update to Covid restrictions meaning no more than 50 people can meet outdoors from 6am on Boxing Day, it feels irresponsible for us to encourage up to 5,000 people to meet less than 24 hours earlier."
It has plans to hold the event at some point in 2022 instead.
On cancelling the Tenby swim on 26 December, organisers said: "We hope to see you all the other side of this wretched pandemic."
St Davids Penknife Club, which arranges the Whitesands swim, said it was "devastated" at having to cancel the New Year's Day event.
In a statement, it said: "With the increased cases of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant and the strong guidance from the Welsh government for people to leave a day between social events, as a registered charity, we took the responsible course of action to cancel this event."