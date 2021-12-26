Covid in Wales: Limits on social gatherings come into force
Restrictions have been placed on social gatherings and two-metre social distancing has returned as part of Wales' alert level two measures.
The Welsh government has brought in the rules as the number of Omicron variant cases continues to rise.
From 06:00 GMT on 26 December, no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.
Outdoor events will be limited to 50, with 30 people allowed indoors, which also applies to private homes.
'Wave of infections'
Children are exempt from these limits on groups. Events such as weddings, civil partnerships, funerals and wakes will also be exempt from these same limits.
Speaking last Wednesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "A wave of infections caused by the new, fast-moving and very-infectious Omicron variant is headed our way."
On Christmas Eve, Public Health Wales reported 6,755 new cases, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, bringing the Covid rate in Wales to one in 45 people.
The first minister added early action was needed to control the spread of Omicron, and it was a "misunderstanding" to think that if the variant was less severe, this "solves the problem".
Mr Drakeford asked people to "flow before you go" and take lateral flow tests before socialising.
Licensed premises will have to offer table service only, face masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected.
Nightclubs were due to close on 27 December but this has been brought forward by a day.
Wales' rules for fully-vaccinated people who are a contact of someone with coronavirus have been changed - with a switch to daily testing instead of self-isolation, including for the Omicron variant.
As a result of the new restrictions, the Wales Millennium Centre has closed from 26 December until 15 January.
Cardiff and Swansea's Winter Wonderland attractions closed at 20:00 GMT on Christmas Eve.
Parkrun, which organises 5km runs every Saturday morning throughout the UK, has cancelled all of its non-junior events in Wales from 1 January onwards.
Mr Drakeford said the numbers that could attend sporting events would be determined by the ability of the venue to manage social distancing and other reasonable measures.
The first minister set no end date for the new restrictions but said he wanted them in place for the shortest possible time.
Wales now has some of the most stringent Covid restrictions in the UK. Measures are also being imposed in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there will be no new rules in England before Christmas, but "can't rule out" measures after then.
The Welsh government said a total of £120m will be made available for nightclubs, retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses. That includes £60m announced last week.